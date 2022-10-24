Kriti Sanon Wishes All 'love And Happiness' To Prabhas On His Birthday, Pens A Sweet Note

Prabhas celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 23, 2022. Several celebrities as well as the Bahubali star's fans wished him on his special day online, but the one which caught netizens' attention was a special wish by his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon.

The Mimi actor headed to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for Prabhas as she wished him all the 'love and happiness' on his special day. Kriti also dropped an adorable picture featuring her and the Salaar actor posing with all smiles.

"Happy Birthday, Prabhas! Its been a pleasure knowing you and working with you! May you always shine Wish you love, happiness and all the success always! WE NEED TO CLICK BETTER PICTURES! BECAUSE THIS IS ALL I HAVE (THAT TOO AFTER CROPPING SUNNY OUT!" Kriti wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are currently gearing up for their forthcoming Indian Hindu mythological flick Adipurush, which also marks their first-ever on-screen union. The two stars were recently linked emotionally after a report by Bollywood Life suggested that the duo bonded well on the set and there is something 'special' about their friendship.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, "Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised at how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world."

"Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush," added the source.

Helmed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Adipurush is scheduled to theatrically release on 12 January 2023 in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada.

