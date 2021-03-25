Kriti Sanon Wishes Her Father On His Birthday, Calls Him Her "go-to Person"

Kriti Sanon has been steadily establishing herself in the film industry since the last few years, having worked in a list of hit films. While she has herself gained popularity among the masses, she has largely kept her personal life and family away from the limelight. However, on the occasion of her father’s birthday, the actor has posted a few rare and unseen pictures with her father, along with penning a long yet heartfelt note for him in the caption. The post soon received birthday wishes from her fans in the comments.

Kriti Sanon wishes her father on social media

While Kriti Sanon has shared several of her own pictures on social media, the ones that she has shared in her latest post are some of the clicks from her childhood. The actor, who is celebrating her father’s birthday on March 25, shared some of the unseen pictures with her father. Along with the pictures, she also shared a few heartfelt words for him in the caption. She started her message by wishing him and calling him “the man who I love the most”.

She continued her message by saying that he deserves an award for handling “3 strong-headed, demanding, childish women with so much patience and love”. Kriti also said that he is her “go-to person” and called him the most hyper yet calm person “in the house”. She also said that she loves him ‘more than she can express’. Finally, she put an end to her message by thanking him for always ‘letting her fly’. The actor started receiving excited reactions from her fans as soon as posted the pictures. They marvelled at her childhood pictures in the comments section and joined in wishing her father on his birthday.

Kriti Sanon had made her debut in Hindi films in 2014 in the movie Heropanti. Since then, she has worked in several films that gained massive success at the Box Office. Some of these include Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and others. She currently has a list of upcoming films up her belt, such as Hum Do Hamare Do, Adipurush and others.

