Kriti Sanon Wishes Sister Nupur On B'wood Debut In 'Noorani Chehra'; 'listen To Your Gut'

After establishing herself as one of the most sought-actors in Bollywood, Mimi star Kriti Sanon cheered for her younger sister Nupur who is on a similar path. Nupur Sanon will be starring opposite seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her Bollywood debut in a quirky love story titled Noorani Chehra. The young actor had earlier made her acting debut in the music video of Filhaal 2 opposite Akshay Kumar.

Kriti Sanon cheers for Nupur on her Bollywood debut

Taking to her Instagram on February 14, the 31-year-old actor shared the poster of the upcoming film and shared a piece of advice with her little sister. She began, ''So so happy for you Nups!!! 💖💖 @nupursanon. This is the beginning of a new chapter.. a new journey and i know how special this one is!!'' Kriti added a little heart whilst guiding Nupur on her debut by writing, ''Fly high, listen to your gut, absorb everything happening around, and most importantly, Have fun and enjoy every bit of this time..''

Moreover, the actor revealed that she had wishes to work with Nupur's co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a long time by writing, ''P.S. You are working with an incredible actor who I’ve always wanted to share the screen with! You’ve got the best to learn from! 😉💖 @nawazuddin._siddiqui 🙌🏻 Good luck to the entire team of #NooraniChehra ! Its gonna be a quirky one!''

More on Nupur Sanon in Noorani Chehra

Directed by Navaniat Singh, the filming of the movie has already started. Through its storyline, the movie wishes to send out a strong message of staying comfortable in your own skin, as per PTI. Additionally, Nupur also expressed her excitement of sharing the screen with Siddiqui for her Bollywood debut film. Talking about the movie, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak, said,

''In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message! We are happy to announce a fresh Bollywood pairing of Nawazuddin and Nupur for this unique romance." Pathak has also produced films like Raid and Ujda Chaman.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon/nupursanon