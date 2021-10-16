Kriti Sanon Wraps 'Adipurush', Pens Emotional Note On Her Journey & Om Raut; See Pics

Adipurush is among the most anticipated films of Bollywood, and it seems the shooting has been going at an impressive pace. Days after Saif Ali Khan completed his portions for the venture, now Kriti Sanon has wrapped her part for the movie. The actor became emotional as she shot for the role for the last time.

The actor stated that she was 'extremely proud' of the film. The 31-year-old artist wrote that she couldn't believe her journey had come to an end so soon. She also conveyed her gratitude to director Om Raut.

Kriti Sanon's emotional note on completing Adipurush shooting

Kriti was seen cutting a cake with Om Raut on her last day on the sets of Adipurush. She wrote that her 'heart sinks' to let go of the 'super special character' named Janaki that she was 'extremely proud' of playing.'

"Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!" the Heropanti star added.

The Delhi-born star thanked the filmmaker for believing that she could carry the 'weight and responsibility' of the character. She conveyed her gratitude to him for 'holding' her hand through the journey and 'finding' the character within her.

"Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it," she wrote to the filmmaker.

She also dropped a pic of letter that Om Raut wrote for her, where his words read, 'Today was the last day of our first collaboration. God willing many more to come. Until next time."

Sharing the same pictures on Instagram, Om Raut shared that it was 'magical' for him to see Kriti play the role of Janaki.

The movie is said to be themed around the epic text Ramayan. Kriti reportedly plays a character based on Goddess Sita.

A week ago, Saif Ali Khan had completed the shooting and the celebrations were on similar lines. The Dil Chahta Hai actor plays the antagonist in the movie named Lankesh.

Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead in the titular character. Sunny Singh is among the other members of the cast. The film is gearing up for release on August 11, 2022.