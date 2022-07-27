Kriti Sanon’s Birthday: 'Adipurush' Co-star Prabhas, Anushka Sharma & Others Send Wishes

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is a busy actor with several films in her kitty. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Shehzada with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan. As she celebrates her 32nd birthday today, the actor opted for a working birthday on the film's sets. However, her industry colleagues made sure to send warm wishes on her special day. The actor also received a special wish from her Adipurush co-star Prabhas.

Taking to his Instagram stories, South star Prabhas penned a sweet message for Kriti Sanon along with her picture. In the note, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to @kritisanon. Keep smiling the way you do!"

"Can't wait for the world to see your magic in Adipurush," he added. Kriti Sanon is slated to play the role of Sita opposite Prabhas' titular role in the upcoming film Adipurush. The movie will also see Saif Ali Khan play the lead antagonist Ravana.

Anushka Sharma, who never fails to send her wishes to her industry colleagues, also penned a note for Kriti Sanon to wish her a happy birthday. Sharing the Mimi star's photo, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Kriti! Wishing you love and light always." Resharing Anushka's story, Kriti Sanon thanked her along with two heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra & more pen sweet notes for Kriti Sanon

Varun Dhawan, who will star alongside Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Bhediya, shared a behind-the-scenes picture. In the photo, Kriti Sanon could be seen chilling on the sets of the film in a peach top and blue shorts.

In his note for Kriti, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Always wanna see you happy smiling loving life and achieving ur goals. See you soon and here's to many more heart to heart conversations. I wolf u."

In her reply, Kriti Sanon penned, "Awwwww!! The sweetest post. come back soon! Missing our chilling sessions! I wolf you too!"

Sidharth Malhotra shared a viral picture of him with the Heropanti actor from one of the award shows. In the photo, Malhotra could be seen helping Sanon with her dress' train. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday @kritisanon Have the best year ahead. Cheers to us bumping on the red carpet again." Kriti replied, "Haha.. thank you my red carpet partner!"

Arjun Kapoor also shared a photo with Kriti Sanon and wrote, "Hope this year you touch the highest of highs and with your height the journey will be easier." Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon shared the screen space in the 2019 film Panipat.

Image: PTI