Kriti Sanon's Forthcoming Entertainer Mimi Releases 'a Soulful Track' By AR Rahman

Following the success and a positive response from fans for the song Param Sundari, AR Rahman has worked his magic yet again for another song in the upcoming family entertainer titled Mimi. Starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the soulful track beautiful depicts the hard wrenching moments in the movie. Kriti Sanon took to her social media to announce the release of the track with a personal message.

Mimi’s soulful track Rihaayi De

Touted as one of the legendary musicians in the country, AR Rahman has taken the responsibility of providing music for Laxman Utekar’s movie Mimi. Lead actor Kriti Sanon announced the release of the song on her Instagram. The small clip showed the emotional moments in the life of the characters in the movie while the passionate voice of AR Rahman played in the backdrop. Lyrics for Rihaayi De penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya showed the promise of moving the hearts of the listeners.

While sharing the clip, Kriti wrote, Kaun samjhe dard tere, kaun tujhko #RihaayiDe? The most soulful song of #Mimi ! A personal favourite ❤️❤️ Song OUT NOW’. Netizens were wuick to spam the comment with heart emojis while one fan commented ‘Next level. Tugs at the heart strings , all at once... and then ... Some More ! Beautiful’.

More on Kriti Sanon’s Mimi

The highly anticipated movie is creating a huge buzz in the showbiz world as the team and cast work hard to promote the movie online. Kriti recently shared a BTS video of the making of the hit song Param Sundari. In an interview with the cast and director of the movie, Kriti called Rahman the ‘God of Music’ while Pankaj Tripathi believed his dreams came true while working with him. Director Laxman Utekar believed that Kriti, Ganesh Acharya and AR Rahman together brought life to the music and the movie.

The movie will depict the story of an aspiring dancer who agrees to become a surrogate mother in exchange for money. However, she is left to face a dilemma after the couple decides to drop the baby. Along with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, the movie will also feature Sai Tamhankar in a significant role. Mimi will be released on the OTT platforms Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON’S INSTAGRAM

