Kriti Sanon's Groovy Song 'Param Sundari' From Mimi Makes It To Global Billboard Charts

Actor Kriti Sanon has received immense love and appreciation for her last release Mimi which was based on the concept of surrogacy. One of the prominent songs from the film Param Sundari is breaking records and is now featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts. The official Twitter handle of Billboard Charts shared the good news. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, Param Sundari has been trending ever since its release.

Kriti Sanon also shared the good news on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Yay[sic]." The song Param Sundari from Mimi was the introductory song for Kriti Sanon's character. The peppy dance number features some nice moves from Kriti and with the actress sharing a ' #ParamSundariChallenge' on social media, it became a sensation among netizens.

Apart from Kriti, singer Shreya Ghoshal also shared the exciting news and wrote, “That is wonderful news! #ParamSundari makes it to the global @billboardcharts @arrahman @sonymusicindia @OfficialAMITABH[sic]." The music video shows Kriti Sanon and Sai Tamhankar, in a traditional look.

The film is a Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy (2011), which has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak. The movie follows the life of Mimi (Kriti Sanon), a young woman who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. After the couple ditches her and their unborn kid owing to suspected health issues, the mother is left to bring up the kid with the help and support of her loved ones.

The original score and soundtrack of Mimi were composed by AR Rahman and featured lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattachary. Recently, music composer-singer AR Rahman announced that his soundtrack for Mimi has been submitted to the 64th Grammy Awards. Laxman Utekar’s directorial film Mimi was released on July 26 on Netflix. AR Rahman who is the recipient of two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and several other Indian accolades, took to Twitter and shared the elating news with fans.

(Image: Instagram/@KritiSanon)