Kriti Sanon's Instagram Is Full Of Her 'Mimi Memories', See The Latest One

Kriti Sanon's film Mimi was recently released and has been capturing the hearts of the audience with its unique storyline and performance of the cast. Kriti has been sharing behind the scene videos and various other precious memories of her film on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a picture with her on-screen son Jacob and director Laxman Utekar.

Kriti Sanon shares her precious 'Mimi memories'

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her on-screen son Raj that was played by child actor Jacob. The photo also featured director Laxman Utekar as he was explaining a scene to the on-screen mother-son duo. While sharing the picture Kriti wrote "Me & Jacob when @laxman.utekar sir explained us the scene! 🤪🤪#MimiMemories."

The actor had earlier shared a loved-up post with Jacob that featured sweet memories of her and the child actor from the sets of Mimi. Kriti expressed her love for the four-year-old and wrote, "Oh my blue-eyed son. When I was prepping for Mimi, I knew that Mimi & Raj’s bond was unique and special.. she was his best friend, and he was her everything! I knew that I wanted Jacob to love me and to be so comfortable with me that on the set, after his own parents, he looks for Me! He knew me as Mimi and not Kriti. I became a child with him and he opened up his arms! I remember the day he randomly said “I love you Mimi” and my heart just melted! What a brilliant bright kid. I love you, Jacob! [sic]."

Sanon also shared a post for her director Laxman Utekar and thanked him for believing in her. She added that she couldn't have done the movie if it wasn't for him holding her hand through it the journey. Taking to her Instagram, Kriti wrote, "The captain of our ship! The man behind all the smiles and tears.. @laxman.utekar sir! I can’t thank you enough Sir for believing every second that I could do it. You are one of the purest people I know with a heart that is so loving & honest. I have seen you breathe, eat, drink, sleep, live this film every day! Your passion, your hard work, your journey, your belief in your people, the way you are so collaborative and inclusive, the emotional person you are at heart, it has inspired me every single day." She added, "I couldn’t have done this without you holding my hand through the way. Thank you for making me MIMI for life. Thank you for helping me fly."

Meanwhile, Sanon has a number of projects lined up, she will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the horror-comedy Bhediya. She is all set to star alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan for the mythological film Adipurush and will also star in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

