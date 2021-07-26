Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' Leaked Online Just Four Days Before Its Official Release; See Details

Kriti Sanon's upcoming comedy-drama, Mimi has released just four days before its scheduled release date! Kriti and Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film, Mimi was slated to premiere on the online streaming giant, Netflix on Friday, July 30, 2021. The rumours started surfacing as the film's pirated version has also been made available on several online platforms recently. However, Mimi has premiered on Netflix as a birthday surprise for the lead actor, Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi releases before its official release on Netflix

Earlier, during a live interactive session on Instagram, the film's producer, Dinesh Vijan had talked about the early release of his humour-drama. He had said that the early release is a birthday gift to the film's lead actor, Kriti Sanon. The actor will ring her birthday on Tuesday, July 27. The producer had said, "Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early".

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features the Marathi actor, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, along with Sanon and Tripathi. The trailer of the film was released in early July this year. The video clip showed Kriti Sanon portraying the role of a surrogate for an international couple after she learns that she will receive Rs 20 lakhs for carrying the baby. The clip reveals that the couple backs out in the mid-way and leave Sanon pregnant with the child.

Mimi is a remake of the Marathi award-winning film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy! According to PTI, Kriti Sanon had gained over 15 kgs for the film. During her conversation with the media, Sanon had stated that the film doesn't intend to be "preachy". She had said, "It’s not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress".

Unlicensed copies of Mimi, in several versions including in Full HD, and 4K, have been made available on several pirate sites and Telegram on Monday, July 26, 2021. Earlier, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had also fallen victim to online piracy. A police complaint was filed in the case and several offenders were also arrested.

(Disclaimer- Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

IMAGE: KRITI SANON INSTAGRAM

