Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi Memories', Sara Ali Khan's Birthday; Here Is Today's Bollywood Wrap

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Is Full Of Her 'Mimi Memories', See The Latest One

Kriti Sanon's film Mimi was recently released and has been capturing the hearts of the audience with its unique storyline and performance of the cast. Kriti has been sharing behind the scene videos and various other precious memories of her film on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a picture with her on-screen son Jacob and director Laxman Utekar. Read more.

Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor Wishes 'greater Abs' For Sara As She Turns 26

As Sara Ali Khan clocks another year, on Thursday, wishes have been pouring in on social media for the 26-year-old celebrity. Her gym buddy Janhvi Kapoor has taken to Instagram to share a sweet wish for Sara, where the duo can be seen snuggling adorably. Adding a caption as the two Bollywood sweethearts pose, she wished Sara great food, greater abs, and 'so so so much happiness'. The actor rang in her birthday on Wednesday night, where she surely had a blast, as can be seen by the photos and videos shared online by her friends. Read more.

Raj Kundra Porn Case: Mumbai Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Actor-Model Gehana Vasisth

In a recent development in the Raj Kundra pornography case, a Mumbai sessions court on August 12 rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari. The order is in regards to the FIR registered - now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch - against the actor and model at the Malvani Police Station in a racket. Read more.

Kabir Bedi Recalls 'incredible Memories' Of Khoon Bhari Maang As The Film Clocks 33 Years

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has worked in several Bollywood films. Apart from Indian cinema, the actor also added several Hollywood projects in his career. Kabir Bedi's one of the hit films, Khoon Bhari Maang, recently clocked 33 years. To celebrate the film's 33rd anniversary, Kabir Bedi went down his memory lane and shared several stills from the 1988 film. He also shared how the director called him from Honolulu to act in the film. Read more.

In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & More B-wood Celebs Flaunt Their Airport Looks

Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and more were clicked at the airport. All the celebrities sported fresh and trendy airport looks. Read more.

(Image: Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.