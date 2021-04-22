Kriti Sanon's 'Morning Facial' With Her Dogs Post Schedule Wrap-up Of 'Bhediya'; WATCH

Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share her morning routine with her fans after wrapping up shoot of her upcoming movie. The actress is all set to appear on the big screen alongside Varun Dhawan in the comedy-horror film Bhediya in April next year. Recently, the Bhediya cast and crew finished their schedule wrap-up as they took to their social media to share some of the unseen BTS pictures.

Kriti Sanon's morning routine post-wrap-up

The actress shared an Instagram reel where she can be seen cuddling with her pet dogs, a Bichon Frise breed. With the background music of Jasmine Thompson's You Are My Sunshine playing, Kriti can be seen showering her dogs with kisses and rubs in the video. The love was reciprocated by her dogs as they planted several kisses on her face to which the actress captioned the video as 'My morning facial' with a dog emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Kriti Sanon's 'Morning facial'

Netizens could not help but swoon at the sweet video of Kriti Sanon with her dogs as the comment section was flooded with heart and smiley emojis. Many commented that the video was adorable and Kriti had cute dogs. Some fans also urged the actress to stay safe after finishing the filming.

Pic Credit: Kriti Sanon IG

Bhediya schedule wrap

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share some pictures and videos from her shoots and also shared her experience of shooting the movie. Sharing a video of her car ride with co-star Varun Dhawan, Kriti wrote that the team was blessed to be shooting in the covid free town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. She took this opportunity to thank the authorities for assisting them with the shoots.

The actress also shared an adorable picture of her piggyback riding on Varun Dhawan's back and wrote in the caption that their friendship had come a long way since their first movie together which was Dilwale. She satetd that she will miss Amar Kaushik, the director of the movie and the entire 'wolfpack'. Check out the unseen pictures and videos of the Bhediya cast and crew.

Pic credit: Kriti Sanon IG

