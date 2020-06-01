Kriti Sanon's Looks Impeccable In These Pictures Clicked By Photographer Rohan Shrestha

Rohan Shrestha is one of the prominent photographers of Nepali origin. His pictures have made the cover of several popular entertainment magazines including Filmfare, Grazia among others. Rohan Shrestha’s Instagram is filled with majestic pictures of Bollywood celebs, one of them being Kriti Sanon. The fantastic pictures of Kriti Sanon clicked by him have been lauded by fans. Here is a compilation of it.

Emerald Green Dress

In the picture, Kriti Sanon can be seen donning an emerald green dress that has frills all over it. Kriti can be seen seated on a sofa as she poses in the shimmery dress. Smoky eye makeup and minimalistic accessories rounded off her look. Sleek hair left open completes her look.

Monochrome frame

This monochrome picture features Kriti Sanon posing in a white sleeveless top which is paired with jeans. The Raabta actor has kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessories and makeup. Side-parted sleek hair left open completes Kriti’s look in the photo.

Shimmer skirt

Kriti Sanon opted for a white crop top for one of her photoshoots. The crop-top is paired with a brown shimmer skirt. Holding a robotic toy, Kriti Sanon can be seen biting her finger in the photograph. Minimalist makeup, red bold lips and wavy hair left open complete this look of the actor.

Denim swag

Here, Kriti Sanon can be seen donning a denim ensemble. Accessorised with glasses, her hair is tied in a messy bun with strands left loose to caress her cheeks. She has kept her simple with minimalistic makeup.

Animal print

Kriti Sanon can be seen slaying in an animal print top which is paired with comfortable pants. The fashion combo is topped with a matching flowy jacket. She has accessorised her look with a gold neckpiece and black heels. Nude makeup and centre partitioned hair left open completes her look.

Oversized jacket

The picture features Kriti Sanon donning an animal print bralette which is paired with a mini-skirt. The fashion combo is topped with an oversized jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves. Her look is accessorised with statement neckpieces and roman sandals. Nude makeup, glossy lips and hair left open completes this look of Kriti Sanon.

