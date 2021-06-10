Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' Completes 4 Years Of Is Release; Fans Express 'Sushant Se Raabta'

Raabta is a romantic action film directed by Dinesh Vijan and starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles along with Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in supporting roles. The movie released on June 9, 2017, and it recently completed four years of its release. Celebrating the same, fans have created a storm on social media and #4yearsofRaabta has been trending on Twitter ever since.

Netizens celebrate 4 years of Raabta's release

Netizens celebrated 4 years of Raabta's release by sharing multiple good wishes and stills from the film. Many of them missed Sushant Singh Rajput and stated that the film would have been incomplete without him. One fan wrote, “#4YearsOfRaabta Sushant Se Raabta..Come back @itsSSR.” Another fan shared a small clip of Kriti and Sushant and wrote, “4 Magical Years Of Raabta.” Others said, “#4YearsOfSSRAsShivAndJilaan #4yearsofRaabta Happy birthday Sushant as JILLAN and SHIV.. congratulations..... 4 years of RAABTA this celebration is incomplete without you Sush...I know you are with us always...I wish I could remove the year 2020 from the universe. I LOVE YOU”. A user shared an edited video of a child singing a song from the film with the clip of Sushant played in the background and said, “#SSRisanEmotion 4 years of #Raabta Remembering @itsSSR who I miss dearly, with the song #lambiyaan one of my All time Favourite ..One year on, We miss #SushantSinghRajput more ahan anyone. My Heart bleeds thinking of this wonderful Soul”. Have a look at their reactions below.

Kriti Sanon celebrate 4 years of the movie

Kriti Sanon also took to her Instagram and penned a note celebrating 4 years of the movie. Sharing a BTS clip, she wrote, “I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last..#Raabta.”

More about Raabta

Raabta’s story is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers as two people fall in love with each other and soon become inseparable. Their relationship is tested when the girl’s reincarnated lover from her past life returns. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and has an IMDb rating of 5.1 out of 10.

