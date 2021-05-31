KRK Alleges Theft At Mumbai Home; Posts CCTV Image Of Thief And Broken Locker

Kamaal Rashid Khan alleged theft at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor-turned-film ‘critic’ claimed that a man barged into his residence and stole cash from the locker. KRK lives with his family in Dubai.

KRK alleges theft at Mumbai home

KRK took to Twitter and posted photos of a man from the CCTV footage outside his Mumbai home. He alleged that the man broke the window to enter his house. The Ek Villain actor hoped that Mumbai Police will 'catch him soon.'

Last night this man did break window to enter in my house. Then he did break the safe and take away all the cash. I hope @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice will catch him soon! pic.twitter.com/LC7njUxHYZ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

Sharing a photo of the damaged safe, he also accused the manufacturer of ‘fooling people’ since it was ‘breakable’ with a ‘simple thief’ managing to break it.

In another post, he wrote that the ‘gunda’ might have tried to scare him, but he was not going to be scared and even wrote, ‘Let them break into my house everyday!’

Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won’t get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday! https://t.co/69I724Q5vC — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

KRK embroiled in controversies galore

Meanwhile, KRK has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the past year. Numerous celebrities have issued legal notices to him dragged him to court, some over his alleged ‘reviews’ of films. The most recent has been Salman Khan filing a defamation suit against him.

Scam 1992 actor Nikhil Dwivedi had approached the Bombay High Court in March over KRK’s ‘slanderous’ comments. This was in reference to two ‘reviews’ uploaded by him.

Coolie No 1 producer Vashu Bhagnani also filed a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against KRK last month and termed his statements as ‘slanderous’, ‘distasteful’, and ‘patently false allegations’.

KRK had then replied, “Haha! Producer Vashu Bhagnani registered a defamation case against me for the review of #CoolieNo1. Are you serious sir? I am loving it sir."

"It’s proof that #TheBrandKRK is the no.1 critic of all time. It’s proof Ki Mera Ek review Bollywood Walon Ki Neend Haram Kar Deta Hai," he had added.

Among the other cases, he was a party in the case involving the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against actor Payal Ghosh.

He had also fallen in trouble for his tweets on the deaths of acclaimed actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan last year and had been booked then.

