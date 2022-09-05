Legal troubles seem to be escalating for self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK. After being arrested over his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with city police claiming that his posts were communal, the star has now been arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019.

ANI shared an update about the actor and informed that the Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai. The actor was presented in court on September 3, where he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

According to various media reports, the complainant who is an actor, singer, and fitness model, told the police that she met the film critic in 2017 at a party where he introduced himself as a producer. She further reportedly told the cops that Khan promised her a role in a film featuring alongside Emraan Hashmi. Khan also made explicit comments about her over the phone.

"Kamaal Rashid Khan was arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police," ANI tweeted.

KRK, on August 26 was also arrested by the Mumbai Police over his controversial tweets dating back to 2020. He was then arrested by police from the Mumbai airport after he arrived in Dubai. Police had sought his custody for four days, saying they needed to find out at whose behest he was posting such tweets from a foreign country despite knowing that they might create communal tension.

As per PTI, after the court sent Kumar into judicial custody by rejecting the police's plea, his lawyers filed a bail application. It said that the tweets in question were only Khan's comments on the film titled Laxmii Bomb (released as only "Laxmii) and no offense as alleged by police was committed.



Following his arrest, the actor was then admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Khan's lawyers later said he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in the city due to his health condition. He had returned to India for heart treatment, they told PTI.

