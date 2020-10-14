Last Updated:

KRK Claims Threats From 'Bollywood People', States He's 'ready To Leave Mumbai Forever'

KRK also took a dig at Bollywood for being ‘scared’ over his truth, something he promised to never stop telling. He stated that he was ready to leave Mumbai

KRK claims 'Bollywood people want to kill me', says Param Bir Singh 'inquiring' about him

Kamaal Rashid Khan is synonymous with controversies, and that often landed him in legal trouble too. Amid strong reactions against him over his comments on the Sushant Singh Rajput death, and a legal case related to the Payal Ghosh-Anurag Kashyap row, the actor-’critic’ has now alleged a threat to his life. KRK claimed that Bollywood stars wanted to ‘kill’ him for revealing the ‘truth’.

KRK alleges threat to life

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote that inquiries about him were in progress. The Ek Villain actor asserted that nothing ‘wrong’ could be found about him even if inquiries were made across the world. He added that it was ‘OK’ it was required to ‘punish him to help Bollywood.’

He then claimed that his film Deshdrohi was banned by the then Congress government in Maharashtra and it was now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who had helped him release the movie then. 

KRK also took a dig at Bollywood for being ‘scared’ over his truth, something he promised to never stop telling. He, however, stated that he was ready to leave Mumbai,  to ‘make Bollywood ppl happy.’

KRK, who is known for his highly critical and often abusive film reviews, then claimed that Bollywood stars wanted to ‘kill’ him for stating the truth, unlike other critics who praised their films. Calling Bollywood ‘unbelievable’ for planning to ‘finish’ whoever goes against them, he called it a ‘height of intolerance.’

He also tweeted about having a recruitment license since 1996 and that he had followed all due process to get it renewed on a timely basis. He added that he was not afraid of any inquiry, though he was ‘disappointed’ at an attempt to ‘fix him’ to make ‘Bollywood goons happy.’

