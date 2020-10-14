KRK Claims Threats From 'Bollywood People', States He's 'ready To Leave Mumbai Forever'

Kamaal Rashid Khan is synonymous with controversies, and that often landed him in legal trouble too. Amid strong reactions against him over his comments on the Sushant Singh Rajput death, and a legal case related to the Payal Ghosh-Anurag Kashyap row, the actor-’critic’ has now alleged a threat to his life. KRK claimed that Bollywood stars wanted to ‘kill’ him for revealing the ‘truth’.

KRK alleges threat to life

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote that inquiries about him were in progress. The Ek Villain actor asserted that nothing ‘wrong’ could be found about him even if inquiries were made across the world. He added that it was ‘OK’ it was required to ‘punish him to help Bollywood.’

Param Bir Singh sir @CPMumbaiPolice has asked all the mumbai police stations to inquire about me and submit the report to him. Sir you can get reports about me from all over the world and you won’t find anything wrong. But If you want to punish me coz of Bollywood people then OK. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

He then claimed that his film Deshdrohi was banned by the then Congress government in Maharashtra and it was now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who had helped him release the movie then.

Sir @CPMumbaiPolice congress government banned my film #Deshdrohi in Maharashtra and I asked @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT sir to help me and he did help me to release my film. So you should ask him if you want to know about me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

KRK also took a dig at Bollywood for being ‘scared’ over his truth, something he promised to never stop telling. He, however, stated that he was ready to leave Mumbai, to ‘make Bollywood ppl happy.’

Sir @CPMumbaiPolice you are the Boss of Mumbai, So if u want me to leave Mumbai to make Bollywd ppl happy then u can tell me n I will leave Mumbai forever. But I won’t stop saying truth about films n Bollywood ppl. It is surprising that Bollywood ppl are so much scared of truth. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

KRK, who is known for his highly critical and often abusive film reviews, then claimed that Bollywood stars wanted to ‘kill’ him for stating the truth, unlike other critics who praised their films. Calling Bollywood ‘unbelievable’ for planning to ‘finish’ whoever goes against them, he called it a ‘height of intolerance.’

He also tweeted about having a recruitment license since 1996 and that he had followed all due process to get it renewed on a timely basis. He added that he was not afraid of any inquiry, though he was ‘disappointed’ at an attempt to ‘fix him’ to make ‘Bollywood goons happy.’

There are hundreds of critics, who praise their crap films. But they can’t accept only one critic, who says truth. So they want to kill me. It’s height of intolerance. It’s proof that Bollywood people finish him, whoever go against them. Unbelievable! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

