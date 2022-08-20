KRK Drops 'Khan' From Name; Says He's 'Kamal Rashid Kumar' After Taking Wife's Surname

Actor and 'film critic' Kamal Rashid Khan, who usually goes by KRK, is famous for his brutal criticism of the film industry. KRK often shares his reviews about Bollywood films and never fails to comment on the film fraternity. Currently, he has been grabbing headlines for criticising some newly-released films. However, the actor has now caught the attention of netizens after announcing that he is dropping his surname Khan from his name and taking up his wife's name.

KRK is not only known for his film reviews and criticism of Bollywood, but also for his tweets that often leave fans chuckling. However, the actor recently made a serious announcement about his new surname.

He tweeted that his wife's name is Anita Kumar and he has decided to take up her surname. He wrote, "Today I have decided to drop #Khan from my name and add my wife’s sir name Kumar in my name. My wife name is AnitaKumar." He further announced that from now, his name is Kamal Rashid Kumar: "So now my name is KamalRashidKumar!"

Today I have decided to drop #Khan from my name and add my wife’s sir name #Kumar in my name. My wife name is #AnitaKumar. So now my name is #KamalRashidKumar! — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 20, 2022

Netizens react to KRK's decision of changing his name

Netizens had mixed reactions to KRK's new announcement of changing his name. While many joked about his decision, others were confused about why he chose to do so. A Twitter user asked KRK to change his name legally and wrote, "Chalo ab legal process of changing name bhi shuru kar do." Another one wrote, "Handle bhi change karo, tab maanenge." A fan also asked KRK about the reason behind changing his name and penned, "What prompted you to do this after so many years?" A Twitter user lauded the Ek Villain actor for his decision and wrote, "Not only in India, but in whole world! Time to change the patriarchal practices now!" KRK has now changed his name on his official Twitter handle.

Chalo ab legal process of changing name bhi shuru kar do — Rachna (@Rachna20388368) August 20, 2022

Handle bhi change karo, tab maanenge. 😒 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) August 20, 2022

What prompted you to do this after so many years? — dr_vee (@dr_veeprakash) August 20, 2022