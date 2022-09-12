KRK Issues First Statement After Return From Jail; Promises 'vengeance', Then Denies

As Kamaal Rashid Khan recently returned home on bail after his arrest in a controversial tweet case, he issued his first statement on social media informing the public about his return. He also said that he wasn’t interested in seeking revenge against anyone. KRK's statement surfaced online just hours after he announced that he was back for his 'vengeance' in a now-deleted tweet.

KRK returns home after getting bail; issues first statement

Kamaal Rashid Khan recently took to his official Twitter handle and issued his first statement days after he came out on bail in the controversial tweet case. In the tweet, he claimed that the media was creating new stories and informed everyone about how he was back home and was completely safe. Adding to it, he even asserted that he doesn't need revenge from anyone and while referring to it as his destiny, he mentioned that he had forgotten every bad thing that happened to him.

Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

The aforementioned statement was tweeted by KRK hours after he tweeted, “I am back for my vengeance” along with an angry face emoji next to it. However, he deleted the tweet in a couple of hours and issued a new tweet stating that he doesn't need any revenge from anyone. Here’s what he tweeted (now-deleted)-

On the other hand, as KRK received support from Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha during the time of his arrest, he also penned a note of gratitude to him in another tweet-

Thank you very much @ShatruganSinha Ji for your support. Love you.🙏🏼🌹 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 12, 2022

ANI recently shared an update about KRK in which it was stated that the Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai. The actor was presented in court on September 3, where he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody. He was granted bail on 9 September. he was also charged in a molestation case for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a 27-year-old woman, however, he was granted bail in this case too.

Image: Facebook/@KAMAALRKHANKRK