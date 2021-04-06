KRK Responds As 'Coolie No 1' Producer Files Rs 1 Crore Defamation Case for His 'review'

Kamaal Rashid Khan is known to be one of the controversial celebrities of the film industry, and his statements often go beyond Twitter to take a legal turn. The latest for KRK was a case filed by Vashu Bhagnani for the former’s ‘review’ on his production Coolie No 1. The self-proclaimed critic took a dig at the producer about the objection to his ‘honest review’, claiming that filmmakers were ‘thinking’ about him, all day and night.

KRK on case by Coolie No 1 producer

KRK took to Twitter to share screenshot of the case document, where the plaintiff had sought damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore for ‘defamation’, and statements which were termed as ‘slanderous’, ‘distasteful’, and ‘patently false allegations’ on his Twitter and YouTube accounts.

KRK jokingly called the case as a ‘great honour’ and claimed that it was a proof that his reviews impacted producers. KRK took a dig at claims about the movie becoming a ‘blockbuster’ and most watched, and that ‘Paid PR’ was not enough to counter his ‘honest’ reviews.

Haha! Producer Vashu Bhagnani registered defamation case against me for the review of #CoolieNo1. Are you serious sir? I am loving it sir. It’s proof that #TheBrandKRK is the no.1 critic of all time. It’s proof Ki Mera Ek review Bollywood Walon Ki Neend Haram Kar Deta Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 5, 2021

It’s proof that Bollywood ppl think about me day & night. It’s proof that I am on the mind of Bollywood ppl 24*7. It’s proof ki Sirf Mere review Se Bollywood Walon Ko Farak Padta Hai. I m thankful to Vashu ji for this great honour. I m really honoured for such a high respect sir. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 5, 2021

He stated that ‘Liar Samosa Critics’ get interviews of actors after giving ‘fake reviews’, but he was getting trouble for an ‘honest review.’

When all Samosa critics & liar film journalists have already called #CoolieNo1 blockbuster the most watched film of the year, then why Vashu Bhagnani is filing case on me for the review of the film? Means he knows that his all paid PR is not enough to counter my one honest review — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 6, 2021

He also claimed that the producer was urging him to not make a video on one of his other ventures, Bell Bottom, and that even during the releases of Welcome to New York and other film of Vashu Bhagnani's son Jackky Bhagnani, he was was asked not to review it,.

When I came out from the theatre after watching “welcome to New York”producer Vashu Bhagnani called me and asked me, how is the film? I said it’s a crap. Then he requested me to not review and I didn’t review. à¤œà¤¬ à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¥‡à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤•à¥€ film release à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤¹à¤¾- Bro pls don’t review. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 6, 2021

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal , among others and has been directed by David Dhawan. The movie had released on December 25.

A few days ago, Scam 1992 actor Nikhil Dwivedi had also slammed a case on KRK for making defamatory statements.