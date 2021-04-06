Last Updated:

KRK Responds As 'Coolie No 1' Producer Files Rs 1 Crore Defamation Case for His 'review'

'Coolie No 1' producer Vashu Bhagnani filed a Rs 1-crore defamation case on KRK for his 'review' and the latter reacted to it on Twitter.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kamaal Rashid Khan is known to be one of the controversial celebrities of the film industry, and his statements often go beyond Twitter to take a legal turn. The latest for KRK was a case filed by Vashu Bhagnani for the former’s ‘review’ on his production Coolie No 1. The self-proclaimed critic took a dig at the producer about the objection to his ‘honest review’, claiming that filmmakers were ‘thinking’ about him, all day and night. 

KRK on case by Coolie No 1 producer 

KRK took to Twitter to share screenshot of the case document, where the plaintiff had sought damages to the tune of Rs 1 crore for ‘defamation’, and statements which were termed as ‘slanderous’, ‘distasteful’, and ‘patently false allegations’ on his Twitter and YouTube accounts.

KRK jokingly called the case as a ‘great honour’ and claimed that it was a proof that his reviews impacted producers. KRK took a dig at claims about the movie becoming a ‘blockbuster’ and most watched, and that ‘Paid PR’ was not enough to counter his ‘honest’ reviews.

He stated that ‘Liar Samosa Critics’ get interviews of actors after giving ‘fake reviews’, but he was getting trouble for an ‘honest review.’

He also claimed that the producer was urging him to not make a  video on one of his other ventures, Bell Bottom, and that even during the releases of Welcome to New York and other film of Vashu Bhagnani's son Jackky Bhagnani, he was was asked not to review it,.

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal , among others and has been directed by David Dhawan. The movie had released on December 25.  

A few days ago, Scam 1992 actor Nikhil  Dwivedi had also slammed a case on KRK for making defamatory statements.

 

 

