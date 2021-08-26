Last Updated:

KRK Responds To Manoj Bajpayee's Defamation Case: 'Can’t Save Your Career By Harassing Me'

After Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, filed a criminal defamation case against Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK in an Indore court, the latter hits back with a post.

After Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, filed a criminal defamation case against Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK in an Indore court, the latter hits back in a series of tweets. The actor through his social questioned Manoj for filing the case in Indore and accused him of making the 'Bollywood gang up against him.' He also said that he won’t back down and will continue to review his work. He also took a derogatory jibe against him and wrote 'Daduji you can’t save your career by harassing me.’

KRK throws sharp words at Manoj Bajpayee for filing a defamation case against him 

 The Family Man actor has filed a criminal defamation charge under IPC Section 500 (punishment for defamation) against Kamaal Rashid Khan in an Indore court on 24 August, for allegedly posting a disparaging tweet about him, his lawyer informed Pinkvilla. According to Bajpayee's lawyer, Paresh S Joshi, he has urged the court to file a criminal defamation prosecution in the matter. Now in a series of tweets on Twitter, KRK questioned Manoj’s legal step and claimed ‘nothing can stop him to review his films.’

The actor who has not received any notice till now wrote, “I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

In another tweet, he slammed the actor and wrote, “And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu Ji, you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making the entire Bollywood gang up against me to stop me from reviewing your films but it won’t work. I will still review your all films.” 

The tweet in question by KRK which led to the defamation case was posted by Khan on 26 July and, according to Joshi, it defamed the 52-year-old actor and affected his reputation among fans. Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, his lawyer added. 

