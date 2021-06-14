KRK Responds To Mika Singh's Diss Track, Claims Singer Begged Him To Be Invited To A Party

Movie critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, more commonly known as KRK, recently released a new video in response to Mika Singh's diss track about him, titled KRK Kutta. KRK, on June 13, posted a video responding to the track on his official Youtube channel attacking the singer over several of his claims.

KRK and Mika Singh have been feuding ever since the latter sided with Salman Khan in the actor's legal battle with the former. While the lawsuit claims allegations of corruption, KRK has maintained that it is in retaliation to his negative review of, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

KRK's Twitter handle also featured a link to his latest Youtube video, hilariously dissing Mika Singh. In the video, the critic claimed that Mika Singh had once begged for an invitation to his birthday party, and even pleaded with the former to arrange a concert for him, in Dubai.

More from KRK's video about Mika Singh

In the recent video shared by KRK on Youtube, the actor in Hindi reveals Mika's claims about abusing him at his own birthday party. He said, "He once told the media that he attended my birthday party, and abused me in front of Vivek Oberoi. These useless journalists should have asked Vivek to confirm this, because he was actually there. What had really happened was that I hadn't even invited him (Mika). He called me and cried over the phone, 'Brother, I am your neighbour, and you haven't invited me to your birthday party'."

KRK then explained how he didn't say no to Singh at the time, as he was "begging to be invited" and he felt pity. He then went on to apply some logic talking about how Mika Singh could claim that he abused him at the party when he wasn't even invited and had to "beg" for an invitation. He then recalled another story about the singer from 2004.

The actor spoke about how the singer used to "roam around with a guitar in 2004". He then recalled, "He once came to meet me with a friend of mine, Mehmood. He told us he's a singer, so we asked him to sing a song for us". He then hilariously imitated Mika singing the song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and proceeded to say, "I told him 'you aren't a singer, you are a donkey, and you're braying like one'".

Image - KRK IG, Mika Singh IG

