KRK's Goal To Educate Kids In UK Achieved, Says 'nothing To Be Scared Of' Amid 'threats'

Kamaal Rashid Khan is known to ruffle the feathers of the stars of the film industry. The Deshdrohi actor has alleged ‘threats’ from Bollywood celebrities last year and had spoken about threats from the underworld in the past as well. He, however, stated that he was not afraid of anything as his only goal has been to provide higher education to his children.

KRK says he’s not afraid, top focus on children’s education

KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “I never had big ambitions”. He added that his only focus was to provide higher education to his kids, Farah and Faizal and this was now fulfilled after his kids enrolled for education in the UK. The Ek Villain celebrity stated that his goal was achieved and hence he didn’t have anything to fear.

Meri Badi-Badi Tamanna Kabhi Rahi Nahi. I was just wishing to give higher education to my children. Now they both are studying at the universities in UK 🇬🇧 So mera Maqsad Poora Ho Gaya! So for what I have to get scared of anyone? Nothing at all. I have achieved what I wanted. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 17, 2021

KRK has been involved in numerous controversies over the years and there were many in recent weeks too. This includes Vashu Bhagnani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Richa Chadha and Salman Khan filing legal cases against KRK over his comments against them and their ventures on social media.

He is currently involved in a controversy with singer Mika Singh. The latter had shared a diss track against KRK amid their feud, that had resulted from KRK's comments against Salman Khan and Mika expressing his displeasure over it.

KRK had then clapped back at Mika, claiming that the singer used to 'roam around with a guitar' in 2004. He even mocked the Mauja Hi Mauja artist's singing, and telling him ‘you are not a singer’. KRK even went on to claim that once upon a time Mika used to beg to attend his parties.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.