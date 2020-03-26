As KRK Invites Twitterati To His Grand Home, Here's A Look At His 'Massive' Net Worth

Kamaal Rashid Khan or KRK is one of the most controversial celebrities in Bollywood. KRK has acted in several films over the years. For those of you who are aware of this, Kamaal R Khan is also a producer and has produced several low-budget Hindi and Bhojpuri films. Over the years, Kamaal R Khan’s net worth has witnessed a steady rise due to his several endeavours and controversies.

Kamaal R Khan’s net worth

Kamaal R Khan or KRK rose to fame when he made an appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss. KRK was a contestant in the Bigg Boss House in Season 3 of the show. But the Bhojpuri actor was soon evicted from the house due to his controversial and abusive behaviour towards other contestants.

Also read | "I Need urgent Help Please," Appeals KRK In Dubai; Concerned Netizens Fire Back Questions

Before making an appearance on the reality show, Kamaal R Khan has had a career in the Bhojpuri cinema. KRK has reportedly acted in several low-budget Hindi and Bhojpuri films. Apart from acting, KRK made his debut as a producer with the movie Sitam in 2005.

After his stint in Bigg Boss Season 3, Kamaal R Khan has managed to stay in limelight by making controversial statements about several Bollywood celebrities. He also got a Twitter war with TV comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. After his appearance on Bigg Boss, KRK also starred in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain. In this romantic-action film, Kamaal R Khan played a supporting role.

Also read | KRK Invites Those Who Are Worried To His 'corona Free' House; Netizens Have Fun Responses

Apart from his film career, Kamaal R Khan also has an office in Versova. The Ek Villain actor also claims that he has 21,000 sq ft house in Mumbai. He also reportedly runs a garment business and exports labour to gulf countries. These endeavours contribute heavily to Kamaal R Khan’s net worth. KRK has also gained tremendous social media following. His presence on social media helps him to stay in the spotlight. So according to several reports, KRK’s net worth is approximately $5 million, which is approximately ₹37 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | KRK 'prays' For Coronavirus To Spread In India; Netizens Bash Him For Insensitive Tweet

Also read | KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.