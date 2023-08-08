Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Starrer To Go On Floors Next Year? Here’s What We Know

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fighter. The actor will also have some other work projects in his kitty including Krrish 4. According to reports, he will start filming for Rakesh Roshan’s filmat the end of the next year.

What’s cooking?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh confirmed that they are planning the fourth movie in the Krrish franchise. While the script is ready, they are still looking to fine tune it. The director said, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am satisfied from inside. We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel, there is some scope for improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superheroes. We have got a great story and we are now just retouching it.”

Rakesh went on to call the script of Krrish 4 'magical'. This claim was seconded by Hrithik, who insisted that neither of them is being driven by the demands of making the film.

Who’s saying what?

Film analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and shared that Krrish 4 is likely to go on floors at the end of the next year. His tweet read, “Heard it from a reliable source - Superstar #HrithikRoshan next after #War2 will definitely be #Krrish4. The film will go on floors next year's end.”

(Screengrab of Sumit Kadel's tweet)

Meanwhile..

Hrithik Roshan will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in theaters on January 25, 2024. The actor also has War 2 in his kitty. He is likely to be seen with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the biggie. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy film franchise.