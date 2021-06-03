Krushna Abhishek Shares Childhood Pic With Govinda After Years Of Public Fallout

Actor/comedian Krushna Abhishek on Thursday shared a throwback photo with his uncle Govinda, after years of fallout. The actor/comedian shared an old unseen picture that featured him, his sister Arti Singh and Govinda along with other family members. Krushna Abhishek and Govinda had a public fallout a few years ago, where the duo blamed each other for the misunderstandings between them.

Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback photo with Govinda

In the picture that Krushna Abhishek shared on Instagram, he was seen wearing a green T-shirt, posing with a group of boys along with Govinda. The Bollywood actor was seen sporting a white shirt and pants. While Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, is dressed in a yellow top and shorts in the picture. The comedian, while sharing the picture, revealed that Govinda used to take him and his sister Arti to 5-star hotels for lunch and dinner. The actor also wrote he hasn't changed since then.

Krushna's caption read "This is how we use to party with chi chi mama he used to take us to all the 5-star hotels for lunches and dinner we had a blast with him always, on the extreme right is Arti looking like a cute chor types see me doing the mad pose in a green t-shirt, even I have not changed".

Family, friends and fans react to Krushna Abhishek's Instagram

Family and friends of the comedian quickly reacted to his latest post. Arti Singh and his wife Kashmera left their comments on the post. While fans urged Krushna to reconcile with Govinda. One fam commented that Govinda was their all-time favourite actor. While another fan commented that they hoped that Govinda and his fallout had been solved and asked when will they see the comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's public fallout

In 2018, Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah's tweeted about some 'people who dance for money'. Sunita Govinda's wife asserted that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. Krushna later explained that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh. It resulted in a public fallout between the two families. Krushna even declined to be a part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Govinda was a special guest. Govinda later issued a lengthy statement about his fallout with Krushna and claimed that he was a scapegoat of Kashmera and Krushna's antics.

IMAGE: GOVINDA AND KRUSHNA ABHISHEK'S INSTAGRAM

