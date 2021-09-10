Krushna Abhishek Wishes To End Dispute With Uncle Govinda On This Ganesh Chaturthi; READ

Actor and Comedian Krushna Abhishek is welcoming Lord Ganesha to his home while wishing for an end to the long-standing conflict with his maternal uncle veteran actor Govinda. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, the actor and his wife set out to bring Lord Ganesha's idol to their homes and got candid with the media persons asking about his wish on this auspicious festival. Known for removing obstacles from their devotees' life, read on to know how the actor wished for peace among his family to Lord Ganesha.

Krushna Abhishek wants peace with Govinda

According to a report from ANI, the 38-year-old actor and his wife Kashmera Shah were papped while taking the idol of Lord Ganesha from a shop to their home. Surrounded by cameras, the actor opened up about his wish on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year after being asked about his turbulent relationship with actor Govinda. Addressing Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as 'Mama and Mami', the actor prayed to put an end to the dispute and solve their internal matters cordially. He said,

''Mama mami....Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu'' (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there's love between us).

More on Krushna Abhishek and Govinda row

Abhishek had a falling out with his uncle after his wife Kashmera commented about 'people who dance for money'. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja slammed the actor for directing the comment at the veteran actor which ensued a public quarrel between the families. Recently, Abhishek's refusal to perform in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests added fuel to the fire.

In other news, Krushna Abhishek and his wife welcomed Lord Ganesha to their house as the latter took to her social media to post a video writing, ''We invite Bappa to our home and ask him to bless our home and our kids and keep this world safe from pain and suffering.'' Veteran actor Govinda also appeared delighted as he welcomed Lord Ganesha to his home.

