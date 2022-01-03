Krushna Wants Alia-Ranbir To Get Married Soon; Says 'Vicky Ki Zindagi Achchi Katrina'

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR appeared as guests on Sony Entertainment Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The stars graced the show in order to promote their forthcoming highly-anticipated film, RRR. During conversation, the show's cast and comedian Krushna Abhishek teased Alia Bhatt about her relationship with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Krushna Abhishek teases Alia Bhatt about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

During the episode, Krushna Abhishek was dressed up as his character, Sapna. In one of the promo videos shared by the channel, he can be seen telling Alia Bhatt that he is a huge fan of hers and that he really liked her film, Kapoor & Sons (which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan).

He further asked her when its sequel would be released. Post this, the show's host Kapil Sharma interrupted and asked him what sequel he was referring to. To which, Krushna was quick enough to respond, Kapoor & Bahus, cracking Alia Bhatt up.

Further, the comedian made a reference to the recent Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's extravagant wedding. He expressed that he wanted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to be the next Bollywood couple to get married.

He said, "Nahi, mera matlab abhi Vicky ki zindagi achchi Katrina. Toh bas aap hi ke liye wait kar rahe hai (No, I mean, Vicky is enjoying life with Katrina. So we are all just waiting for you). But God bless you," leaving Alia Bhatt in splits.

Bollywood lovebirds Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9. The pair was in a relationship for two years before officially getting hitched.

In December 2021, at an event to launch the motion poster of their upcoming much-awaited trilogy, Brahmastra, Kapoor, Bhatt, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji interacted with the fans as they dropped the first look of the poster featuring Kapoor.

During a fun 'Question and Answer' round in a YouTube Live stream, Ranbir Kapoor answered one of the questions by a fan who asked when he would marry Alia Bhatt. Responding to the question, Ranbir laughed and questioned Alia, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year?"

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@vickykaushal