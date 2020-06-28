K. S. Adhiyaman Is A Popular Film Producer And Director; Check Out His Notable Works

K. S. Adhiyaman is an Indian film director who has worked on Hindi as well as Tamil films. The director made his debut in Bollywood with the 2002 romantic drama Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. On the other hand, he made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1992 film entitled Thoorathu Sontham. Here is a list of popular films directed by K. S. Adhiyaman:

K. S. Adhiyaman's movies:

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam:

This film was released in 2002 and is a romantic Hindi drama. The Bollywood film features the Karan-Arjun duo Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan along with Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Further, the Devdas actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Interestingly, the film is a remake of the Tamil film Thotta Chinungi that was also directed by K. S. Adhiyaman. The film features the married life of a man whose wife gets obsessed with the singing career of her friend, Suraj. The film features the difficulties faced by the man who is jealous of his wife’s friend.

Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar

The 2002 romantic drama stars veteran actor like Salman Khan in the lead role. Further, the film also stars actors like Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Behl and Shakti Kapoor. The plot revolves around a wealthy man who falls in love with a beautiful model. The film features their journey through tumultuous times.

Priyasakhi

Priyasakhi is a 2005 Tamil romantic film directed by K.S Adhiyaman. The film features Bollywood actor R. Madhavan and Telugu actress Sadaf Mohammed Sayedin the lead roles. The director portrays a contemporary Indian take on life while he also discusses uncomfortable topics like pregnancy. The film was greatly acclaimed for the terrific on-screen chemistry of the lead pair. Interestingly, the film also had a fifty-day run in South Africa.

K.S Adhiyaman has worked with several veteran actors like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Shakti Kapoor. Further, the director has worked with the veteran actor Salman Khan in both his Hindi dramas. Unfortunately, Salman khan's movies directed by K. S. Adhiyaman did not do too well at the box office.

Promo Image Source: a still from Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

