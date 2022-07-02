Kubbra Sait On Getting Abortion After One-night Stand With Friend: 'It Wasn’t The Way...'

Actor Kubbra Sait has been a part of several hit projects like Jawaani Jaaneman, Sacred Games, and more. Apart from excelling as an actor, she recently donned the hat of an author with her book titled Open Book which was released on June 27. Through the book, the actor got candid about her early days growing up in Bengaluru and opened up on her tryst with social anxiety, body shaming, and much more.

The 38-year-old star who has climbed the ladder of success with several iconic films in her credit highlighted one of the major incidents that took place when she was 30. The incident changed her life. In one of the chapters of her book titled 'I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother', she recalled how she got her abortion done after a one-night stand with a friend.

Kubbra Sait reflects on early life problems in new book

While looking back at the incident, Sait recalled how during one of her trips to Andamans in 2013, she got pregnant after a one-night stand. The star who was 30 then, revealed how after a scuba diving session, she went out for a few drinks with her friends and got intimate with one of them. However, when her menstrual cycle got disrupted, she took a pregnancy test and found it was positive. “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,” she wrote in her book.

The star who was born in Bangalore, made her acting debut with Asin Thottumkal's Ready, in which she had a very small role. She later appeared in films such, as Sultan, Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, and many more while creating her niche in Bollywood.

According to SpotBoye, the actor also mentioned being sexually abused at the age of 17. In one of the chapters of her book, the star mustered courage and opened up about her teenage days when she was sexually assaulted for two-and-a-half years by a family friend whom she addresses as ‘X'. Kubbra also explained that she endured the pain for many years and suffered at the hands of her uncle to save her family from being ‘destroyed.’

The actor had earlier shared a video on Instagram while announcing the book's release. Along with the video, she documented her journey over the years from being a teenager to her time in Indian cinema. "Part memoir, part inspirational treatise, #OpenBook by Kubbra Sait lays bare the struggles, achievements, joys, and failures, and the many reinventions of a shy and anxious Bangalore girl who despite the struggles, dreamt of making it in an industry that is known to favour its own (sic)," the caption read.

