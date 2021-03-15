Kubbra Sait Shares Cute Throwback Pic; Fan Compares Her To 'Gina From Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Kubbra Sait's Instagram recently featured a cute throwback photo of the actress. The actress, known for her work in Sacred Games, shared in the caption the purpose served by the throwback picture. Take a look-

Kubbra Sait's cute throwback photo

Kubbra Sait recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself wherein she can be seen dressed in a white top and printed bottoms, adorably sitting on a tricycle with a cheerful smile on her face. The childhood picture sees Kubbra sporting short hair. The actress mentioned in the caption how the post was "just a regular throwback" to her "inner cuteness".

Fans' reaction to Kubbra Sait's photo

Kubbra Sait's Instagram has over 400k followers and the actress is also quite active on Instagram and has over 6k pictures on her handle. Fans quickly commented on the actress' photo as they found Kubbra's childhood picture really cute. One fan even compared Kabbra Sait to Gina Linetti from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Kubbra Sait shares the first look of her upcoming project

Kubbra Sait recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her upcoming project 'Foundation'. Foundation is an upcoming series based on the novel of the same name written by Isaac Asimov. The series will also feature Jared Harris and Lee Pace in lead roles. The actress will be seen playing the role of Phara and the show is all set for a 2021 release according to an Instagram post shared by her.

A quick look at Kubbra Sait's career

Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her performance as Kuckoo in the crime thriller Sacred Games. The series was a hit and Sait received praise from various critics for her portrayal of a transgender woman. She was next seen in movies like Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actress was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare which also features Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Some other Kubbra Sait's movies include Sultan, Jawaani Jaaneman, I Love NY, Jodi Breakers and Ready. She has also featured in various web series like The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Waqalat From Home, Fourplay and RejctX.

