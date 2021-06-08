Kubbra Sait Shares Throwback Pic From Her Early Days, Eli AvrRam Drops Sweet Comment

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait never fails to crack her fans up with the witty captions she adds to her social media posts. Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo from her early days. Apart from the don-like pose that she had struck for the camera, her fans could not stop laughing at her hilarious caption as well. Actor Eli AvrRam also dropped a sweet comment on the post.

Kubbra Sait’s latest Instagram post

In the picture, Kubbra is wearing a dark blue ‘V’-necked teeshirt and a pair of dark blue jeans. She is also wearing a red hoodie over her tee-shirt. Her hair is tied into a ponytail. Kubbra is also staring intently into the camera with no trace of a smile on her face. She is posing by resting her elbow on the edge of the sofa. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Domlur ka goonda.” She also used the hashtags “##KeepingItReal #Throwback #SorryNotSorry.”

As soon as Kubbra Sait’s Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment on it and express their admiration for her. Eli AvrRam commented on the post by writing, ‘Such a babe’ while one of her fans called her a ‘boss lady’. One of her ardent fans described her as ‘cute’. See their reactions below.

A look at Kubbra Sait's Instagram

Before this post, Kubbra shared yet another throwback picture on her Instagram. It was a passport photo that Kubbra had gotten clicked. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Don’t mess with a person who wears a fake diesel teeshirt for a passport photo.” This post, too, amused her fans many of whom have commented using the laughing emojis on the post.

On the work front:

The 37-year-old actor has starred in some popular movies like Jodi Breakers, Gully Boy, Jawaani Jaaneman and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Kubbra also has displayed her versatility by starring in various web projects like TVF Tripling, Fourplay and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. She is next going to star in the Apple TV+ series titled Foundation. It is eponymous to Isaac Asimov’s book series which was published in 1942. Other cast members of the show include Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Laura Birn among others. It is slated to release this year.

