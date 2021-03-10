Kubbra Sait Shares 'Upper Body Day' Workout & Fitness Video On Instagram | Watch

Kubbra Sait recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle in which the actress can be seen working out for her 'upper body day'. Kubbra Sait often shares videos and photos from the gym performing routines and giving fans advice or even simply sharing the workouts she's doing. The actress enjoys keeping a healthy and fit body and often shows it on social media.

Kubbra Sait's workout on Tuesday from which the actress shared some insight was an extensive one seeing as the actress shared all the upper body exercises she did, in her caption. Kubbra shared the video saying, "Today’s workout: Push ups 6 X 3 DB Bench Press 10 X 4 Chest Flies 15 X 3 (died so didn’t take a video) Arnold Press 8 X 4 Lat pull down 12 X 4 Single arm row 12 X 3 Seated Row 8 X 3 Upper body day done with @bensonstrengthcoach". Take a look at Kubbra Sait's Instagram video below.

Fans react to Kubbra Sait's fitness video

Kubbra Sait's photos and videos often prompt a number of responses from doting fans. Friends and fans alike responded to Kubbra Sait's workout routine on Instagram praising the actress for her efforts and leaving comments like "Well done". Many fans also commented on the video calling it "awesome" and telling the actress, "more power to you". Kubbra even took the time to out to respond to a few comments. Take a look at some of the reacts to Kubbra Sait's Instagram video below.

More about Kubbra Sait

Actress Kubbra Sait is a popular icon on Instagram as is evident via the actress' impressive 430k following on her handle. Kubbra is an avid Instagrammer having shared over 6k posts on her handle so far. The actress loves sharing photos and videos of her workout routines, her travel, her family, her work and more, keeping fans updated, much to their delight. Kubbra Sait was last seen in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside actors like Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. Kubbra is all set to feature in the Apple series Hollywood TV show Foundation which will be based on a book series of the same name. The series will also star Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Kubbra Sait will play the role of Phara and the show is slated for a 2021 release according to an Instagram post shared by the actress a while ago.

