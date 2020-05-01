Kulmeet Makkar, CEO Of The Producers Guild Of India, Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Bollywood has been jolted by a wave of sad news through the past 3 days with the untimely demise of two popular screen icons, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Kulmeet Makkar, well-known member of the film fraternity and the current CEO of the Producers Guild of India, breathed his last on Friday. News of his demise was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who mourned his loss through his official Twitter handle. He also shared the official statement released by the Producers Guild of India.

RIP #KulmeetMakkar... CEO of Producers Guild of India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from Producers Guild of India. pic.twitter.com/4LsxCAM7wP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

As per reports, Kulmeet succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest while at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh where he had been stationed due to the lockdown imposed by the government. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Makkar had reportedly been working on setting up a trust to which streaming giant Netflix had pledged to donated $1 million to help the daily wage earners of the film and television industry amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kulmeet Makkar had worked extensively in the entertainment industry for about three decades now. He was the ex-president and CEO at Shreya Entertainment and had also worked with Saregama at Reliance Entertainment. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai also mourned the loss of Makkar as he expressed grief over his passing on Twitter. Ghai also shared Makkar's photo and lauded his efforts in the film industry.

Another shock to BOLLYWOOD 👤



KULMEET MAKKAR

Passed away coz of heart attack

Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all

We will miss u sir!

RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QopEs9Zdng — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 1, 2020

