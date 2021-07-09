Kumar Ramsay, Eldest Of Ramsay Brothers, Passes Away At 85 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Kumar Ramsay, the eldest of the Ramsay Brothers passed away on July 8 at 85. The Ramsay Brothers set up the horror empire in Indian cinema. According to PTI, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Kumar had written the scripts for many films, including Purana Mandir (1984), Saaya (1989), featuring Shatrughan Sinha, and 1989 hit Khoj. He breathed his last at his residence in Hiranandani, Mumbai, his eldest son Gopal told PTI.

Kumar Ramsey, eldest of Ramsey Brothers passes away

The funeral of Kumar Ramsay was held around 12 PM. Kumar is survived by his wife Sheela and three sons, Raj, Gopal, and Sunil.Kumar was the son of producer FU Ramsay and the eldest of the seven brothers. The Ramsay Brothers, which included Keshu, Tulsi, Karan, Shyam, Gangu, and Arjun, ruled the horror genre, making low-budget cult movies in the 70s and 80s. He also produced films like Aur Kaun? (1979) and Dahshat in 1981.

The Ramsay Brothers came from Karachi where their father, Fatehchand U Ramsinghani, ran a shop. After shifting to Mumbai post-partition, he decided to indulge in filmmaking. Ramsinghani soon adopted the Ramsay title. After the success of films like Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rustom Sohrab, he pulled all his sons into the business, and hence, that was the starting of giving a new direction to the Horror genre.



Soon the production work was divided amongst the seven brothers. Apart from the seven sons, their wives were also equally involved in the business of showbiz where they did make-up of the artists. It was the perfect family business set-up. The seven Ramsay brothers started the horror film cult in India after they closely watched the audience's reaction to their 1970 film Ek Nanhi Munni Si Ladki.



IMAGE: RAMSAYMOVIES/Instagram

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.