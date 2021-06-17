Kumar Sanu Wishes His 'gudiya And Obedient Daughter' Shannon K On Her Birthday

Popular Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K celebrated her 20th birthday on Wednesday, June 16. Shannon is a US-based singer whose anti-bullying song Give Me Your Hand was released by the Billboard magazine and featured various Hollywood celebs like Ed Westwick, Ian Bohen, David Arquette, Chrissie Fit, Molly Burnett, Briana Evigan, Kelley Jakle, Connor Dean, Chloe Noelle, Drew Van Acker and Ryan Pinkston. On her birthday, Kumar Sanu took to his social media page to wish his daughter and penned a sweet note.

Kumar Sanu's birthday wishes for his "gudiya"

Sharing a close-up picture of Shannon on Instagram, the singer wrote, "Happy birthday to my little gudiya. Happy that you’re grown up independent girl but sad about you’ll go away after marriage. You’re not only an obedient daughter who respects her parents but a kind human being too! May God bless you beta with all the happiness. Kya betiya sach me parayi hoti hai….."

Reactions to Kumar Sanu's latest post

Kumar Sanu's daughter was quick to respond to her fathers' post and wrote, "Thank you so much Dad. Love you" with a ton of heart emojis. Kumar Sanu's industry colleagues also commented on the post and wished Shannon on her special day. Abhijeet Bhattacharya wrote, "Happy birthday dear @shannonksinger .. god bless" while Sonu Nigam commented, "Happy birthday to you dear Shannon Sanaam." Singer Alka Yagnik also commented on the post and penned, "Happy birthday dear Sanaa... loads of luv n blessings always for a gr8 life ahead." The singer's fans also took to the comments to wish Shannon a happy birthday with comments like, "Happy birthday daughter of melody king." Take a look.

Apart from commenting on her father's post, Shannon K also reposted Kumar Sanu's wish for her on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Thank you so much, Dad. Can’t start my day without your blessings. Thank you so much to all of you, who’ve showered their love and wishes. Can’t thank you enough. So grateful to God, to my parents and to all who love me."

On the work front, Kumar Sanu had recently made an appearance on Indian Idol 12 wherein he said that he was not forced to blindly compliment the contestants after Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar shared that he was forced to praise the contestants by the makers which landed the show in a huge controversy. In an interview with Peeping Moon, Kumar Sanu confirmed that his experience on the show was not like Amit's and shared that the judges have the choice to comment on the contestant's performance however they like. The singer will soon be seen as a guest judge on Super Dancer: Chapter 4 in which the show will be celebrating the singer by hosting a Kumar Sanu special.

