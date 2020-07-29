Kumkum Passes Away: A Look At The Majestic Life Of The Accomplished Actor

Yesteryear actor Kumkum born with the name Zaibunnisa was born on April 22, 1934. She was an Indian film actor who has acted in over 115 films during her career. Kumkum was 86 years old when she passed away on July 28, 2020.

'Mother India' Actor #Kumkum Passes Away at 86. Veteran Bollywood actor #Kumkum, who was also known for her roles in Mr. X in Bombay, Son Of India, Kohinoor, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen.

#RIPKumkum #MotherIndia #Kumkum pic.twitter.com/MG0L9A3Mmi — Aatish Parashar (@aatishparashar) July 29, 2020

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Mourns Veteran Actor Kumkum's Death; Shares Their Old Movie Clip

Kumkum’s movies

Kumkum was reportedly discovered by Guru Dutt and her career began with a song titled Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar being picturised on her for his film Aar Paar. She also did a small role in the iconic 1975 classic, Pyaasa, and the famous song from C.I.D Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan was picturised on her. She has acted alongside some of the most prominent actors during her era, such as Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dharmendra, amongst others.

Kumkum was much liked for her stellar performances in films by writer-director Ramanand Sagar. Sagar cast her in the 1968 super hit film Ankhen, where she played the role of Dharmendra’s sister. In the film Geet, Kumkum had a small role to play as well. In 1972, she was paired opposite Dharmendra in the film Lalkar, after which she was paired opposite Kiran Kumar in Jalte Badan the very next year. In the same year, she was paired opposite Vinod Khanna in Dhamki.

ALSO READ: Kumkum’s Death: 'Lalkaar' Actor Passes Away At 86, Lata Mangeshkar Mourns

Kumkum was also a part of the famous film Mother India. She has also done a film opposite Bollywood veteran actor Pran in the comic film Ek Vaada Ik Vaari which went on to become a huge blockbuster. Apart from Hindi films, she has also acted in Bhojpuri films. She made a prominent contribution to Bhojpuri cinema as her film Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo in 1963, was credited to be the first Bhojpuri film to ever be made.

Kumkum was a trained Kathak dancer and she got a chance to display her dancing skills in the 1960 film, Kohinoor. She was cast alongside Dilip Kumar in the film and was seen showing off her dancing skills in songs like Haye Jaadugar Qaatil and Haazir Hai Mera Dil. She was well known for her films like Ganga Ki Lehren, Mr. X in Bombay, Shreeman Funtoosh, and Haaye Mera Dil in which she was paired opposite legendary Bollywood star, Kishore Kumar.

ALSO READ: Remo Dsouza's Makeup Artist Passes Away, Varun Dhawan Says He Is 'completely Shocked'

Kumkum‘s family

Kumkum was born in Hussainabad in Sheikhpura district, Bihar. Her father was reportedly a landlord of Hussainabad. She also had a sister named Radhika who was also an actor. Kumkum married Sajjad Akbar Khan from Lucknow. Sajjad Akbar Khan worked in Saudi Arabia. After her marriage, Kumkum shifted to Saudi Arabia as well. Kumkum left her career as an actress behind when she got married, only to return to India 23 years after her marriage in 1995. Sajjad Akbar Khan and Kumkum reportedly have two children, a daughter, Andaleeb Akbar Khan, and Hadi Ali Abrar.

Kumkum’s death

Friends....Kum kum .... Meri filmi zindagi ki ibtida jis chhoti si gudiya ka saath shuru hoie thi....woh .... hameesha hameesha ke liye humen chhod kar chali gai ..... I am extremely sad .... pray 🙏 for her soul be in peace ..... pic.twitter.com/K5r9tA1uwc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ: ​​​​​​Juhi Parmar Celebrates 18 Years Of 'Kumkum' By Recreating Her Look From The Show

Sincerest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actress #Kumkum. She was one of the popular faces of several popular films ..Mother India, Kohinoor, Geet, Ankhen, to name a few. She will be remembered for her great dancing skills in 'Madhuban mein Radhika Nache, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2020

Bollywood veterans like Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, along with singer Lata Mangeshkar have all paid tribute to Kumkum. Naved Jafri has also posted about the demise of the veteran actor. In his post, he mentioned that the Bollywood industry has 'lost a gem' after the demise of the actor.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki jaani maani abhinetri Kumkum ji ka dehaant hua. Mujhe ye sunke bahut dukh hua.Allah unko jannat naseeb karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 28, 2020

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ: John Saxon's Death: Know All About The Illustrious Life Of The 'Enter The Dragon' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.