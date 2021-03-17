Kunaal Vermaa Ties Knot With Kavita In A Big Fat Indian Wedding In Jaipur

Bollywood lyricist and composer Kunaal Vermaa recently tied the knot with Kavita Sharma at Lohagarh fort in Jaipur on Monday, March 15. The wedding was attended by celebs like Bollywood director Sajid, Parmish Verma, a Punjabi music director, folk singer Swaroop Khan and singer Altamash Faridi. Various pre-wedding festivities like Halid and Mehendi took place on Sunday a day prior to the actual wedding. According to reports, a huge concert was also hosted in the evening during the engagement ceremony.

Kunaal Vermaa marries Kavita Sharma

In a post by Viral Bhayani, the couple is seen getting married in a traditional way. Kavita looks gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga complete with heavy gold bridal jewellery while Kunaal Vermaa looks dashing in a white sherwani with some red and golden embroidery on it. He has also worn a red turban to complete the look. The couple was spotted posing with happy smiles on their faces for the camera.

Though the bride and groom have not yet posted any pictures from their wedding ceremony, Kunaal has reposted a lot of pictures and videos that were uploaded by his fan clubs on his Instagram stories. Check out some of Kunaal Vermaa and Kavita Sharma's photos and videos from their wedding ceremony right below:

Kunaal Vermaa's songs

The Bollywood lyricist has penned numerous songs for Bollywood movies like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Malang, Race 3, Simmba and Lukka Chuppi that have gone on to become very popular among the audience. Some of his popular songs include Tum Hi Aana, Malang, Humraah, Chale Aana, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Pal, Hasi, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Jo Tu Na Mila. He has also composed music for the songs Tu Yaad Aya, Tootey Khaab, Phir Mulaqaat and O Jaan Waale. Kunaal Vermaa has also penned down the lyrics for Parineeti Chopra's upcoming biopic movie Saina. The song titled Main Hoon Na Tere Saath will be releasing tomorrow on March 18 on the T-series YouTube channel.

Talking about his newly wedded wife, according to her Instagram bio Kavita Sharma works as a Company Secretary and studying law. Kavita was a fan of the lyricist and their love story started with her sending him a DM on Instagram that said, "You are amazing." On their one year anniversary on January 20, Kavita took to her Instagram handle to write an appreciation post for her now-husband Kunaal Vermaa. She ended the long post by writing, "I will always be your fan." Check out the post below: