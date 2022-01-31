Kunal Kapoor And Wife Welcome 'beautiful Baby Boy'; Hrithik Roshan & Others Pour In Wishes

Actor Kunal Kapoor took to his social media account on January 31, 2022, and had an exciting announcement to make. He broke the news that he and his wife, Naina Bachchan were blessed with a 'beautiful baby boy' and several fans and followers poured in wishes for the happy parents. Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Angad Bedi and others congratulated the duo and sent them heaps of love.

Kunal Kapoor and wife blessed with baby boy

The Empire actor took to his Instagram account and informed his fans and followers that he and his wife Naina were 'overjoyed' to announce that they had become parents and welcomed their son into the world. The statement read, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings". Several actors and popular personalities rushed to the comments section to pour in their wishes for the couple.

Have a look at the post here

Sussanne Khan was sure the couple would be 'incredible parents, and wrote, "❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🙌🙌bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. u are gonna be incredible parents 🎈🧸🧸🤗🤗🤗". Angad Bedi also congratulated the duo, while Hrithik Roshan, who is a good friend of Kunals' wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu". Several fans of the actor also poured in congratulatory wishes for the couple and sent their best wishes to the newborn baby.

Kunal often gives his fans couple goals as he shares pictures with his wife online. He recently shared a picture with a goofy caption, as the two seem to have taken on an adventure. The actor is seen on a cycle, as he looked at Naina, who jumped high in the air. The actor hilariously wrote, "Finally, taller than me @nainabachchan" as he used the hashtag looking up to her.

The couple went on a vacation to New York in 2019, and Kunal gave his fans a glimpse into their trip. He shared a picture of himself and Naina and adorably called her the woman he loves. He also shared a picture of himself at an art studio soaking in everything the city has to offer. He captioned his post, "New York loving #bigapple The woman I love ❤️ A designer whose clothes I love @viviennewestwood And an artist whose work I love #basquiat".

Image: Instagram/@kunalkkapoor