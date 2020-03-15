Kunal Kapoor Calls Govt 'pro-active' In Fight Against COVID-19; Rangoli Chandel Concurs

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 93 which includes the two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka and the Government of India has been dealing with the pandemic Coronavirus with greater tenacity and firmness each day.

Appreciating the efforts put in by the Centre to fight COVID-19, Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share his friend's story who came back to Mumbai after traveling to a few countries. He revealed that the Health Ministry of India checked on him regularly to see how his health was. Calling the government 'proactive', the actor further praised the measures taken by Centre.

Reacting to Kapoor's tweet, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel wrote, "Every day see people only crib and complain, no one takes time to appreciate others' efforts, nice to see Kunal sir go against Bollytards popular trend and appreciate the government." [sic]

A friend of mine came back home, a couple of weeks back, after travelling to a few countries. The health minsitry had someone check on him on the 1st, 5th and 14th day to see how he was doing. Great to see the government, being so pro active in fighting this #coronavirus — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 13, 2020

Steps taken by the Government

India is leading the fight against COVID -19 in the South Asian region by offering diplomatic, humanitarian and medical assistance to its neighbours. The Union Health Ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.

The government on Friday declared masks, including the N-95 variety, and hand sanitisers as 'essential commodities' under the Essential Commodities Act in the wake of the Coronavirus scare leading to shortages and black marketing of these items.

These items will remain under essential commodities segment till June-end, a move aimed at ensuring availability at reasonable prices and cracking down on hoarders and black marketeers.

The Centre as part of its measures to contain the spread of the disease has announced that people will be allowed to travel through 19 of 37 land border checkposts from Saturday midnight and services of Indo-Bangladesh cross-border passenger trains and buses will continue to remain suspended till April 15. Only four Indo-Nepal border checkposts will remain operational, and for citizens of Bhutan and Nepal visa-free entry to the country will continue, Home Ministry Additional Secretary Anil Malik had said.



