Kunal Kapoor Gives Peek Into 'Koi Jaane Na' With Amyra Dastur; Shares BTS From Sets

Kunal Kapoor, who is anticipating the release of his film Koi Jaane Na, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set. In it, Kunal, Amyra Dastur, and others are seen filming an action sequence. In the frame, the actor also flaunts his bulked-up appearance. For Koi Jaane Na, Kunal Kapoor had to undergo a big physical transformation and the actor can be seen flaunting his chiselled biceps in the video. As part of his caption to go with the video, Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Time for some Action ðŸ¥‹ðŸ¥‹”.

Kunal Kapoor's BTS video from 'Koi Jaane Na'

In the teaser that Kunal Kapoor shared, he can be seen fighting goons while Amyra Dastur can be seen trying to escape a group of men. Kunal Kapoor can also be seen discussing the scene with his director while the director pats him on the back with a huge smile on his face. In between shots, Kunal Kapoor is lifting weights to maintain the physique the film demands from him. Kunal Kapoor also seems to be sitting and rewatching a scene that has been shot when he has some downtime between shooting and exercising.

Fans and followers of Kunal Kapoor were excited about seeing the video and they told him so. They said that the fight sequence was very interesting and that it made them want to watch the film even more. Some people commented asking Kapoor how he had managed to build his physique for this film. Many others lauded the efforts that were being put in by the team of the film to create it. Most of the comments said that the sneak peeks into the film looked really interesting and that they could not wait for the film to hit the screens. The video has received over eleven thousand views within one day and still counting.

When Kunal Kapoor had unveiled the poster of the film, he had expressed his excitement over the role he had gotten a chance to perform. Kunal Kapoor said, “So excited to share this with you. This has to be one of the most unique scripts I’ve read or been part of and I can’t wait for you guys to see it! Would love to know your reactions after watching the promo”.

Source: Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur Instagram

