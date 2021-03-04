Last Updated:

Kunal Kapoor Makes An Interesting Observation About March 4, 2021; Netizens Join

It is 4th March 2021 and many users on social media, including actor Kunal Kapoor observed the unique sequence in today's date — 4321.

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor

It is 4th March 2021 on Thursday and many users on social media, including actor Kunal Kapoor observed the unique sequence in today's date — 4321.

Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today’s date is - 4/3/21 Let’s hope it’s a countdown to something good." One user wrote, "Just realized that today is literally 4321"Another wrote, "Today is Interesting #4321". Others celebrated it as a 'countdown day'.

While the numerological meanings are unknown yet but people expressed their excitement for the unique number in their own way.

Take a look at some of the reactions —

Saba Ali Khan digs out unseen family pics from Saif-Kareena & Soha-Kunal's wedding

Income Tax Dept issues statement on Bollywood linked raids,questions Rs 300 Cr discrepancy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT