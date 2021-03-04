Kunal Kapoor Makes An Interesting Observation About March 4, 2021; Netizens Join

It is 4th March 2021 on Thursday and many users on social media, including actor Kunal Kapoor observed the unique sequence in today's date — 4321.

Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today’s date is - 4/3/21 Let’s hope it’s a countdown to something good." One user wrote, "Just realized that today is literally 4321"Another wrote, "Today is Interesting #4321". Others celebrated it as a 'countdown day'.

While the numerological meanings are unknown yet but people expressed their excitement for the unique number in their own way.

Take a look at some of the reactions —

Today’s date is - 4/3/21

Let’s hope it’s a countdown to something good 🤞 — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 4, 2021

What a day today.

Once in our lifetime.

The date is : 4321.

Stay BLESSED always. — Raj Bakshi (@rajkbakshi) March 4, 2021

omg i just realized. today's date is 04/03/21 or 4321 — sofie 🌙 • readings open (@a_bookwitch) March 4, 2021

Halfway through signing and dating a load of documents I realised the date writes as 4321. — Padraig McLoughlin (@PadraigMcL) March 4, 2021

Wowww What A Miracle Numbers @indiarama sir 1234. #4321 — Aayan_Rameshh (@IAayanRamesh_NK) March 4, 2021

the date n year today is 4 3 2 1.i love figures — dancingbrave1986 (@joebloggsuk1) March 4, 2021

Todays date is 4321

Amazing — . (@retiredgoku) March 4, 2021

What i exactly created on this 4321 2021, March 4th pic.twitter.com/tapnib8PNH — NotSoLavish (@SoLavish) March 4, 2021

For those who didn't notice, just like me until. My daughter to me: mom, today is 4321. — radhika sudhakar (@radhikasudhaka1) March 4, 2021

