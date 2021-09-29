Kunal Kapoor Represents India At The Tashkent International Film Festival; Details Inside

Actor Kunal Kapoor is representing India at the prestigious Tashkent International Film Festival, which has a long Indian association dating back to Raj Kapoor’s visit to its inaugural edition in the year, 1968. The Festival, which was once a cultural showpiece of the Soviet Union, is now hosted by Uzbekistan. Going international, Kunal is accompanied by several other Bollywood celebs like Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Richa Chadha, and Boman Irani.

Kunal Kapoor, who is currently in Tashkent, will also be a part of events like New Uzbekistan, which is dedicated to youth and public health, Pearl of the Silk Road, and Days of World Cinema. The film festival began on Tuesday and will continue till October 3. Along with Indian celebs, several international celebrities like Timur Bekmambetov, Luc Besson, Gerard Depardieu, Rob Minkoff, and Steven Seagal will also be present at the event.

The theme of this year's edition of the film festival is For Peace, Enlightenment, and Progress. It will witness participation from over 15 countries including Italy, Russia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Tajikistan, and Turkey, among others. The participating countries will be on stage for the opening ceremony and they will also present their culture and cinematography. Days of Indian Cinema is held from September 28-29.

Singer Jasbir Jassi will also perform on September 29 at Alisher Navoi Cinema Palace. The festival will also host musicals, national dances, and songs from other participating countries. The Indian films like Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Anurag Basu's Ludo will be screen at the film festival. International films like Curfew, Photocopy, Where did Ramses go?, Dreams about Sohrab, Martin Eden, Happy Lazar, The Road to Mother, Horse Thieves among others will also be screened.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kapoor, who was recently seen in a hit web series, The Empire, has several unannounced projects in his kitty. The actor will be announcing his debut production venture, with which he will be presenting Shiva Keshavan soon. He also starred in Ankahi Kahaniyan that was released recently.

(With inputs: PR)

Image: Instagram/@Kunalkapoor