Kunal Kapoor Reveals First Look As Baadshah From His Upcoming Period Drama 'The Empire'

Actor Kunal Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with The Empire, Disney plus Hotstar; on Wednesday, revealed the first look of the actor as 'Baadshah' from the epic period drama. The Kapoor starrer show is being hailed as the grandest show ever created in India of an unprecedented scale and will focus on tracing the origins of a dynasty. In the powerful and intense first teaser of the show, Kunal looks majestic with a hint of the fierce and edgy personality of an emperor.

Kunal turns emperor for upcoming period drama

The movie, which will introduce the actor as a regal king by blood, and a fearless warrior by instinct is being co-created by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. In the first teaser shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, one can see him with long hair, dark and rugged makeup as he looks war-ready. Uploading the video, he wrote "An emperor's quest for the throne is about to begin. Hotstar Specials The Empire. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstarvip

#HotstarSpecials #TheEmpire #ComingSoon".

As soon as the actor revealed his look, fans and industry insiders poured him with congratulatory messages and compliments for his new role. In the comments section, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Yay Kunnu!! Can’t wait". Sikander Kher and Goldie Behl too wished the actor. While Sikander commented, "All the best Kunnu," Behl said, "Well done buddy looking awesome." Sonali Bendre, Amyra Dastur, Rahul Khanna and Drashti Dhami too sent best wishes among others.

The series promises the audience a magnificent visual spectacle that has never been seen on any digital platform. Kunal expressed his excitement for the upcoming release mentioning that his character is 'fierce and emotionally complex at the same time'. The actor further added, "It's been challenging but fun! The makers have paid special attention to this character's look - it is very unique to his personality. Grandeur and royalty aside, this role is fierce and emotionally complex at the same time.".

The project is being co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani from Emmy Entertainment. The Empire also stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami in pivotal roles. The exact release date of the show hasn't been confirmed yet.

The actor has previously been a part of several successful movies like Rang De Basanti, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Don 2, Dear Zindagi, Devadas, Welcome to Sajjanpur and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag among others. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film, Koi Jaane Na.

(With Agency Inputs)

(IMAGE- KUNALKAPOOR/INSTAGRAM)

