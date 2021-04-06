Kunal Kapoor Talks About Signing 'Koi Jaane Na' And How It Took Him 30 Seconds To Say Yes

Kunal Kapoor recently appeared in the psychological thriller film Koi Jaane Na. The actor recently talked about why the movie is close to his heart and why he said yes to the role in the first place. In an interaction with Mid-day, Kapoor talked about how he especially enjoyed the film as he got to play the role of an author. Kapoor spoke about how he has grown up around books and expressing his passion for them on-screen was a great experience. He also talked about how when he started out in the industry as an assistant director, he wrote the kind of stories that he would want to work on. Speaking about his scripts, he mentioned how because he's a writer, he didn't have to make much of an effort to understand his character in the film, which was also a writer.

In the film, Kunal Kapoor's character heads to Panchgani to write a new novel, while also harbouring a secret. The actor also spoke about how a film like Koi Jaane Na would require "clever writing", which is why the actor was supposedly concerned before meeting with director Amin Hajee. The actor spoke about how when somebody who's narrating a script is a friend, saying no is uncomfortable. He also mentioned how it's difficult to say no without letting it affect one's relationship with the person. He also went on to mention that once Hajee was done narrating the film to Kapoor, the latter only took "30 seconds" to give his approval.

Koi Jaane Na plot, cast and more

The Koi Jaane Na plot revolves around a heartbroken writer struggling with writer's block, who goes to a quiet hill station where he finds love again but uncovers a copycat serial killer who has mysteriously come alive and is killing everyone around him. Apart from Kunal Kapoor, the Koi Jaane Na cast includes Amyra Dastur, Neha Mahajan, Vidya Malavade, Ashwini Kalsekar, Karim Hajee, Aditya Lakhia and others. The film released on April 2, 2021. Kunal Kapoor's movies include some notable works like Rang De Basanti, Don 2 and others. Kapoor also worked as an AD before he began acting in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's supernatural thriller film, Aks.

Image source - Kunal Kapoor Instagram