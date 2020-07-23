Kunal Kemmu Trusts Google As It Says 'Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke' Completed 27 Years; See Post

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is active on various social media platforms and engages with his fans regularly. Recently, he took to his official Instagram account and shared a poster of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke on the photo-sharing platform. Check out Kunal Kemmu’s post on social media:

Kunal Kemmu celebrates 27 years of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Kunal Kemmu gave his fans and followers a moment of nostalgia on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The actor shared an old poster of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke through his official Instagram handle. The picture of this Mahesh Bhatt-directorial features him with stars such as Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, Sharokh Bharucha, and Baby Ashrafa.

The Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke poster showcases all the leading characters relaxing in a lush green backdrop. They are visible looking up in the sky. The photo shows Kunal Kemmu in a bottle green t-shirt tucked in abstract printed shorts. He played the role of a young boy, Sunny Chopra in the romantic comedy flick.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, the Bollywood actor wrote about its release month. Though he did not remember the exact date, Kemmu said that he 'trusted Google'. He wrote, “Although I’m not sure about the exact day, but it released in this month 27 years ago ðŸ˜¬ (I trust google ðŸ™ˆ)”. Check out his post on social media:

Within an hour of sharing his post, Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram photo garnered more than 22000 likes and around 280 comments. The actor’s fans and followers dropped supportive comments. Some of them remembered the release date of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and wrote ''July 5, 1993'' in the comments. They also mentioned how much they loved this romantic comedy movie. Check out what the Kunal Kemmu’s fans and followers dropped in the comments section of the post:



