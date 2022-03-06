Kunal Kemmu & Soha Encounter Road Rage Incident; Former Asks Mumbai Police To Take Action

Bollywood couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently got embroiled in a road rage incident in Mumbai, which happened when they, along with their daughter Inaaya and their neighbour's family stepped out for breakfast. Kemmu detailed the incident via his Instagram handle, quipping that it was 'traumatic' for at least the children sitting in the car.

Detailing the episode, Kunal mentioned how a car driver was driving 'recklessly' and not only overtook them but suddenly pressed brakes in front of their vehicle. The driver's actions jeopardised not just his own safety, but also the safety of people sitting in Kemmu's car. Attaching an image of the car, Kunal further urged Mumbai Police to take corrective action against “this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour”.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan witness road rage incident in Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, March 6, the Golmaal actor shared a picture of the vehicle and wrote, "This morning at 9 AM I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu. This car driver was driving recklessly. Not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car. He didn’t just risk his own safety but also jeopardise the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car”.

The actor added, "He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car. By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense, he got back into his car and drove off". He lastly tagged Mumbai Police in the post and requested them to look into this matter. Soha also shared Kunal's story on her social media handle. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kumal and Soha recently shared glimpses from their Mahashivrati celebrations alongside their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love." Kunal wrote in the caption.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@KUNALKEMMU