Kunal Kemmu Captures 'imagination Of All Ages' With Daughter Inaaya With A Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, on Tuesday, took to his verified social media handle and treated his Insta fam with a throwback pic, featuring his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Interestingly, in the throwback picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen gazing at the ocean and sky. Instagramming the photo with a thoughtful caption, Kemmu wrote, "As vast as the ocean and skies and the airplanes that make us fly. Somethings capture the imaginations of all ages".

Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya never-seen-before pic:

In a couple of hours, the image post of the Golmaal actor managed to garner a positive response as it bagged more than 70k double-taps and is still counting. Netizens went gaga over the father-daughter duo and flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including red-heart and heart-eyes, among many others. Meanwhile, Kunal's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, "Stay safe and bless you both".

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Kalyug actor has given a peek into his throwback album, featuring daughter Inaaya. In mid-April 2021, Kemmu had shared a reel video, in which the duo was seen wearing masks outside a stable with Kunal carrying Inaaya in his arms and patting a horse. While sharing the video on his reel feed, he captioned the video, "When Inaaya went to say hi to the Horseeeey! #throwback #stables #animallovers." Singer Lenka's popular song Everything At Once was playing in the background of the video clip.

A peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Apart from Kunal Kemmu's daughter, the Malang actor's media feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and family pictures. Being an avid social media user, Kemmu keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. He often grabs the attention of his fans for penning quirky yet funny captions for his posts. The latest addition to the same was when Kunal posed for the click with a helmet and added a pinch of humour in the caption as it read, "All set for...day dreaming my way through the mountains on my bike".

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in Lootcase, released on Disney+ Hotstar, in July 2020. Later, he reprised his character Abhay for the second instalment of his popular web series of the same name, streaming on ZEE5. So far, the actor has not talked about any of his upcoming projects, except Go Goa Gone 2.

