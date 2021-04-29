Kunal Kemmu 'caught On Camera' By Wife Soha As He Cheats In A Game Of Bananagrams

Actor Kunal Kemmu was recently "caught on camera" cheating in the game of Bananagrams by his beloved wife Soha Ali Khan, On Wednesday, Soha gave fans a sneak-peek into her we-time with her husband wherein the celebrity couple was seen playing the word game. In the funny video, the Malang actor can be seen teasing Soha by making some goofy expressions after ruining the game by mixing the letters.

Kunal Kemmu's wife says "caught on camera" as he cheats in Bananagrams

With the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra is currently under lockdown to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus even further. While staying indoors can take a toll on one's mental health, everyone has now found various ways of keeping themselves entertained at home by indulging in multiple indoor games or by taking up some fun hobbies. Yesterday, i.e. April 28, 2021, Soha Ali Khan revealed how she and her husband Kunal Kemmu are spending their time in lockdown 2021.

The Rang De Basanti actor took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video of her darling husband Kunal cheating in the game of Bananagrams. In the video shared by Soha, Kunal could be seen ruining the game by mixing the tiles and teasing his wife while she is heard asking him, "what kind of sportsmanship is this?". Posting the video on Instagram, Soha sarcastically wrote, "@kunalkemmu sportsmanship at it’s best #caughtoncamera".

Check out Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post below:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, Dia Mirza slid into the comment section of the post and jokingly wrote, "Oops". Furthermore, the Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal commented on the post by asking the couple, "Wait where’s the board??????". On the other hand, Kunal Kemmu also took to his Instagram Stories to share the same video and said, "I was set up" followed by a facepalm emoji.

Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Story:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu's latest Instagram post went on to make headlines recently as he dropped his first-ever written and composed song on Instagram. The heartfelt song reflects on the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Releasing the video of himself singing the melody, he wrote, "Thoughts to words. And words to a song. A message, a poem, an effort, an attempt".

Watch:

Promo Image Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram