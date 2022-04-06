Bollywood stars have been working round the clock while advocating the need to conserve the environment. Looking at all the natural climatic changes that are taking place across the globe, the urge to save the environment from hazardous repercussions has increased. Recently, actor Kunal Kemmu joined the bandwagon and participated in the Green India challenge.

The actor teamed up with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, and planted saplings in Hyderabad's KBR Park, on Wednesday. His active participation in the initiative came after he was in the city for the promotion of his upcoming series Abhay 3.

Kunal Kemmu participates in Green India challenge

The actor who was overwhelmed to be a part of such an exciting initiative, requested fans to join the cause and spread awareness. "It's a lovely initiative and I am honoured for having this opportunity to do such a noble cause and on a day to day basis everyone can do it, you should plant a tree if you find a place for so many reasons,” the Lootcase actor told ANI.

Continuing, he added, "I would like to nominate every citizen of this country to take up this challenge for the noble cause. I would like to nominate other actors who worked in Abhay, namely Nidhi Singh, Asha Negi and Vijay Raj.” Abhay 3 which also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rahul Dev, Divya Agarwal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles, will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from April 8, 2022.

Kunal is not the only star who participated in the challenge. Earlier, before the release of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the filmmaker also got vocal for the initiative wth his lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Their participation comes during the multi-city promotions for the magnum opus that is currently smashing all box office records with its successful run.

Meanwhile, coming back to Kunal, his forthcoming series Abhay 3 revolves around the cop trying to crack a case about murder of girls and his face-off with someone who is termed as 'mentally unstable.' The series will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The series has been directed by Ishq Vishk fame Ken Ghosh, who has been associated with the series from the start.

IMAGE: ANI