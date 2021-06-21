Kunal Kemmu Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Dose And Is Now Ready To Get Back On Set; See Post

Kunal Kemmu recently took to social media and shared a still of himself getting vaccinated for COVID-19. He also revealed that he is ready to get back on set and urged his fans to stay safe. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s post and the picture that he shared of himself.

Kunal Kemmu gets vaccinated

Taking to Twitter, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of himself while getting vaccinated as he wore a blue printed t-shirt and blue jeans. He paired his look with a cap and a mask. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Vaccinated & ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #StaySafe.”

Fans dropped comments such as, “Congrats sir now you are in safe zone”, “Get set ready to fight”, “Wish u safe ,healthy n happy shoot.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at the celebs who got vaccinated

Film and television celebrities have been sharing their photos as they get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On April 7, 2021, actor Sonu Sood shared a picture of himself while getting his shot and wrote, “Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated.”

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

On April 2, Jimmy Sheirgill shared a still of himself and wrote, “I got it ..pls get yours #covidvacccine. I thank all the doctors and frontline workers #cooperhospital.” Malaika Arora got vaccinated on the same day and penned a note in her caption. Apart from them, Sanjay Dutt, Neena Gupta, Rohit Bose Roy and many others shared pictures of themselves getting their jab. Check out their posts below.

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

A look at Kunal Kemmu's movies

Kunal Kemmu made his debut as a child artist appearing in the Doordarshan TV series, Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Sir and continued acting as a child artist in films such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman. His famous roles include films like Kalyug, Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, Kalank and many more. He was most recently seen in movies such as Malang and Lootcase and will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5.

(IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.